Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,688,000. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

