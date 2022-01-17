Synthetify Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00004497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $64,939.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

