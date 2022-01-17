Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TVE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.80. 2,375,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

