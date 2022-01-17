Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

