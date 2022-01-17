TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCVA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 61,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,360. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

