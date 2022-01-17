TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TSI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.67. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

