TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 456,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

