TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

