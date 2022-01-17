TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of MarineMax worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in MarineMax by 187.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

