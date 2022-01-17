TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,500 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Replimune Group worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

