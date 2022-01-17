TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 263,129 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

