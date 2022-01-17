TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

