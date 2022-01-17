TD Securities Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.10 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.82.

Shares of NXE opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

