Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.40% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.42 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

