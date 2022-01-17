Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 306.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

