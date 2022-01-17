Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

