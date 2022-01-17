Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. 65,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

