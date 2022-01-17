Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

