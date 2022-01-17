TEMCO Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $106,576.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

