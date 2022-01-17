Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TX. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

