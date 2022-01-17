Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.