Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Textron by 216.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

