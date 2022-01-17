TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TG Therapeutics worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after acquiring an additional 507,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 430,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.69 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

