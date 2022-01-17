The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $194.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.