The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

GBX stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

