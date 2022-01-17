The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.