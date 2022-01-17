The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

