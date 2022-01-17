The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.82.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

