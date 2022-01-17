The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,977,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,819,000 after purchasing an additional 82,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

