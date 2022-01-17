The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $89,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

