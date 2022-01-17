The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

DIS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.94. 16,831,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

