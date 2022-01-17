thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

