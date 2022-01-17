Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,319 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the period. CECO Environmental accounts for 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 202,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

