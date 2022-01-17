Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,490 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Regional Management makes up approximately 5.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Regional Management worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $6,987,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

