Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $371,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSBK stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $244.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

