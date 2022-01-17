Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

