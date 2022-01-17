TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE TA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.05. 109,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

