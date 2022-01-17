TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

