Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

TVTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

