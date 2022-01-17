Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $68.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. 359,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.