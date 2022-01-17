TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Tops $167.20 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. TrueFi has a market cap of $167.20 million and $31.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

