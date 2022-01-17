Truist Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.48.

NYSE AAP opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,029,000 after buying an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

