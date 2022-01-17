Truist Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $56.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.