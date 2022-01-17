Truist Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $230.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by Truist from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

