Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,873 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $15,342,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $4,572,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $2,522,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.