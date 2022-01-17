Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,871 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.