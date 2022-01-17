Truist Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $180.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target raised by Truist from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $140.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

