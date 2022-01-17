Truist Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $85.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price decreased by Truist from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGMS. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

