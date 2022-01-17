Truist Securities Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $167.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 44,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

