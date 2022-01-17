Truist Securities Weighs in on Dollar General Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the company will earn $10.20 per share for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

